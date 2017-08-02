We’re unfortunately going to have to wait until October 31 to bask in the glory of the sophomore season of Netflix’s sci-fi sensation Stranger Things, but in the meantime, here’s a truly excellent cast photo via Entertainment Weekly to tide us over until the next round of photos are strategically released. In it, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) has seemingly transitioned from the all-powerful buzz cut to an all-powerful curly wig. “If the wig fits, wear it,” Brown cheekily says in a coinciding video. Bustin’ ghosts, defeating Demogorgons, debuting hew hairstyles. What can’t these kids do?