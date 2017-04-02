Geoffrey Rush was born to play theoretical physics mastermind Albert Einstein, and if anyone dares tell you otherwise, shout some choice German words about quantum theory at their face, because the hypothesis has been definitively confirmed with the first trailer for National Geographic’s Genius. The limited series follows Einstein’s entire life from his days as a young patent clerk through to his later career, but this short video doesn’t really tell you much about that, eh? Instead, please enjoy Rush in full Einstein garb, playing the violin, hanging out barefoot in his science-y lair, and busting out a very anachronistic rendition of Lady Gaga’s “Bad Romance.” And his silly face at the end! What a … genius.
Genius Trailer: Geoffrey Rush Masters Albert Einstein’s Theory of Relatively Silly Faces
