Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

Leonardo DiCaprio Must Have Lots of Feelings About Rihanna’s Aviator Photoshoot

Imagine the texts.

3:58 p.m.

WATCH: The Best Bloopers You Might Have Missed From Friends

The on-camera chemistry made for off-camera comedy.

3:57 p.m.

Jessica Chastain Might Star in a TV Series About Female Astronauts in the ’60s

She’s the latest A-list woman to get into event-series production.

3:45 p.m.

Julie’s Greenroom Trailer: Julie Andrews Is Coming to Netflix, With Puppets

The hills are alive with the sound of fangirls screaming!

2:45 p.m.

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s Breakup Proves That Love Is Shell

Nooooooooooooooooooooo.

2:33 p.m.

Kate McKinnon Will Voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus Revival

Too much, Magic Bus!

1:59 p.m.

Watch Lady Gaga Shoot Bullets From Her 12-Inch Heels in the ‘John Wayne’ Video

The “John Wayne” video gets back to her frenetic maximalism.

1:54 p.m.

Watch the First Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Remake of The Beguiled

“What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches!”

1:49 p.m.

The Color Purple’s Cynthia Erivo Will Star in Harriet Tubman Biopic

So, can it be a musical?

1:36 p.m.

Director Ruben Östlund Had an Even More Twisted Idea for the Movie Passengers

Take the ethical creepshow of the real movie, then add a family dynamic.

12:42 p.m.

Stranger Things Season Two Introduces New Character, Eleven’s Wig

From shaved head to … this!

12:35 p.m.

Shailene Woodley Will Not Star in the Final Divergent Film, Ascendant

Ascendant will reportedly be a TV movie designed to launch a spinoff series.

12:27 p.m.

Larry Wilmore: ‘Huge Opportunity’ for a Comedian to Host Correspondents’ Dinner

“My goodness, this would be the year to absolutely take that [invite] if you were asked.”

12:21 p.m.

Catastrophe Will Be Back to Bring Us More Carrie Fisher Before You Know It

Mark your calendars for April 28.

12:18 p.m.

Dear White People Is Coming to School You on Appropriate Behavior in April

The Netflix original will arrive online April 28.

11:54 a.m.

Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba Pull Brands From Celebrity Apprentice Over Trump

Some Tyra Mail for you, President Trump.

11:46 a.m.

Migos Needs to Work With Andrea Arnold, for the Culture

Migos’ style — their youth and enthusiasm — feels like a stylistic fit for Arnold, director of last year’s American Honey.

11:45 a.m.

Fill Your Inner Being With the Trailer for Netflix Chef’s Table Season Three

Featuring chefs from Russia, Peru, and a monastery in South Korea.

11:31 a.m.

Iron Fist Heroine Colleen Wing Dropkicks Her Way Into Your Heart in New Teaser

Jessica Henwick co-stars with Finn Jones in the new Marvel Netflix series, and this advance footage shows her at her most brutal.

11:30 a.m.

Netflix Renews Love for a Third Season

Ahead of the second season’s March 10 premiere.