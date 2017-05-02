Chelsea Peretti and Jordan Peele’s Beyoncé-Inspired Pregnancy Announcement Rules

Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images

Chelsea Peretti is expecting what will undoubtedly be a smart and hilarious baby with husband Jordan Peele. The actress, comedian, and writer posted two Instagram selfies with a visibly pregnant profile Saturday at the Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirrored Room exhibit in Los Angeles. No one can resist a selfie in those Infinity Mirrored Rooms! And because Beyoncé’s recent pregnancy announcement and maternity shoot is on everyone’s mind, Peretti jokingly captioned one of her pics, “beyonce schmonce.”

beyonce schmonce A photo posted by Chelsea Peretti (@chelsanity) on Feb 4, 2017 at 3:12pm PST

Peretti and Peele, whose terrifying new film Get Out just played at Sundance, eloped in April 2016.