Mix yourself a drink and alert the group text: The Girls Trip trailer is here. Also maybe reach for a rain poncho, because this red band trailer does feature New Orleans’ bustling Bourbon Street getting sprayed by Jada Pinkett Smith’s pee. After spending five years apart, four friends — played by Smith, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish — spend a girls weekend in Louisiana. They gossip, wake and bake, and take on NOLA’s guys and bars. Two of the men caught up in the hijinks are familiar faces: Luke Cage star Mike Coulter, and Queen Sugar’s Kofi Siriboe. The ensemble is directed by the talent behind the Best Man movies, Malcolm D. Lee. Girls Trip is out July 21.