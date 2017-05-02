If Stephen Colbert’s time as The Colbert Report’s “Stephen Colbert” taught us anything, it’s that the man is a highly capable dramatic performer, a master at embodying the physicality, mentality, heck, the fundamental essence of someone other than himself. So it should come as no surprise that when Colbert covered Talking Head’s “Once in a Lifetime” at a fundraiser for the Mountclair Film Festival on Saturday, he went for it, full Stop Making Sense choreography and energy of frantic despair. Okay, not quite full. Give him a break though; your shoulders can only bounce so high when your suit jacket is actually bound by physical forces. Hey Stephen, maybe give Fred Armisen, Carrie Brownstein, and Maya Rudolph a call?