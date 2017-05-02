Same as he ever was: fully committed to the job at hand.

Stephen Colbert Dares to Cover Talking Head’s ‘Once in a Lifetime’ in Tight Suit

The museum is moving pieces from the Western canon in order to showcase art from Iran, Iraq, and Sudan.

With a first time like his, how could he resist?

Everything About Batman Is Awesome in The Lego Batman Movie Theme Song

One way or another, they’re family.

Yes, Kate Beckinsale Is ‘Very Proud’ of Her ‘Granddaughter’ Sarah Silverman

New Twin Peaks Teaser: It’s All About Those Damn Fine Cups of Coffee, Baby

Melissa McCarthy’s impression of Sean Spicer is an instant classic.

It’s another day of sun … and a win.

La La Land Gets One Step Closer to Oscar Glory By Taking Top Honor at DGA Awards

The New Transformers: The Last Knight Trailer Goes Boom

11:26 a.m.

Watch Taylor Swift Get Acoustic at What Might Be Her Only Concert of the Year

Soak her in while you can.