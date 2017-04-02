It’s Bustin’ Time in the First Look at Stranger Things Season Two

Who ya gonna call when the Demogorgons start wreaking havoc in your small but tasteful ranch-style home in Hawkins, Indiana? Dustin, Mike, and Lucas! EW was able to obtain the very first look at the second season of Netflix’s summer smash Stranger Things, compliments of the show’s new teaser that will air during this weekend’s Super Bowl. Look at these mini midwestern Ghostbusters! Aren’t they a sight for sore eyes? Things’ upcoming season has been shrouded in (perhaps unsurprising) secrecy, with a handful of details revealing that it’ll take place in 1984 — one year after the events of last season — and consist of nine episodes. Still, the show’s executive producer opined with the following to coincide with the new photo: “The Demogorgon was destroyed but evil wasn’t.” This should be good.