Latest News from Vulture

10:59 a.m.

Investigation Concludes A Dog’s Purpose Viral Animal Abuse Video Was Fake

It was edited “for the purpose of misleading the public and stoking outrage.”

10:12 a.m.

Does Alessia Cara Sound More Like Lorde Than Lorde Herself? Only You Can Decide.

Get those claws out, girl.

9:54 a.m.

It’s Bustin’ Time in the First Look at Stranger Things Season Two

Let the countdown begin.

9:36 a.m.

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield Had a Game Plan With Their Golden Globes Kiss

Ah, romance.

9:22 a.m.

Thank Goodness Justin Bieber has Returned to Instagram

He’s got a T-Mobile Super Bowl campaign to promote.

12:14 a.m.

S.W.A.T. Gets the Movie-to-TV Series Treatment with CBS Pilot

Justin Lin (Fast 5, Star Trek Beyond) is set to direct the pilot.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

CBS Orders Cop Show Pilot Partnering African-American and Pakistani Officers

The show is called Brothered Up.

Yesterday at 10:29 p.m.

Patton Oswalt Shares His Wife’s Cause of Death

Michelle McNamara died last April.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Season Finale Recap: Just a Girl in Love

In its season-two finale, CXG pulls off its greatest trick yet.

Yesterday at 9:36 p.m.

Beach Boys Documentary About the Making of Pet Sounds Coming to Showtime

The album celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2016.

Yesterday at 9:02 p.m.

Sarah Paulson to Star in Crime Drama Lost Girls

It will be the narrative feature debut of documentarian Liz Garbus.

Yesterday at 8:37 p.m.

Nikola Tesla Is All the Rage, Will Be Featured in a New Film With Mark Twain

Tesla is also a main character in upcoming movie The Current War.

Yesterday at 8:19 p.m.

Kiernan Shipka Deals With Dark Forces in Trailer for The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Is Emma Roberts causing disturbing hallucinations?

Yesterday at 6:44 p.m.

Sampha’s Haunting Album Process Is Grief Writ Large, and Beautifully

The artist’s first solo record is haunted by realities of loss and mortality. There’s no neat resolution to the personal unrest coursing through it.

Yesterday at 6:22 p.m.

9 Songs That Could Exist If Faith Hill Made a Duets Album With Biggie

CNN erroneously tweeted that Hill and Biggie would have a duets album, but what if they did?

Yesterday at 5:59 p.m.

Why ‘Cold As Ice’ Is the Perfect Song for That Wendy’s Super Bowl Commercial

A song licensing CEO discusses the importance of choosing the perfect song for a Super Bowl commercial.

Yesterday at 5:17 p.m.

Why Riverdale Makes for Such a Perfect Teen Soap

Moody teenagers!

Yesterday at 5:10 p.m.

Edie Falco Will Play a Lawyer in NBC’s True-Crime Menendez Brothers Mini-Series

The true-crime wave just keeps getting bigger.

Yesterday at 5:05 p.m.

The Disney Vault Is Real. Here’s What It’s Like Inside.

It’s located on an anonymous block in Glendale, California. I wouldn’t dare say more.

Yesterday at 3:58 p.m.

How Vincent Rodriguez Went From Bit Player to Romantic Lead

“I remember when I had ten bucks in my pocket and all I could eat is Chipotle.”