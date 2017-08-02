Dear White People Is Coming to School You on Appropriate Behavior in April

Because it’s 2017 and some people never learn: There is never, under any circumstances, an appropriate time or place that makes blackface okay. There just isn’t. Anyway, now that that’s settled … Just in time to push back against our white-splaining president’s alternative facts, the Netflix original Dear White People will arrive online April 28. The show has all the trappings of the original movie — black college students at a predominantly white elite school surrounded by frat bros with bad taste in rap and even worse taste in R&B, white friends who wear pearls and ask to touch your 3C coils, and even a white dude in a Bob Marley wig. Dear everybody: Add this to your queue.