15 mins ago

Jane the Virgin’s Showrunner Wrote a Letter to Fans Explaining Tonight’s Shocker

Spoilers ahead for Monday night’s episode of Jane the Virgin.

26 mins ago

Seth Meyers Does a Post-Mortem on Trump’s Travel Ban and Putin Comments

After a weekend like America had, a few rounds might do everyone some good.

11:00 p.m.

Timeless Recap: A Moveable Feat

This is some Alias-level double-crossing, folks.

11:00 p.m.

Quantico Recap: Protecting the Asset

The drama is gone, and Quantico seems to know it.

10:25 p.m.

Super Bowl LI Scored Over 111M Viewers, But Didn’t Win Record TV Ratings

Lady Gaga and 24: Legacy also did well on Fox.

10:00 p.m.

The Young Pope Recap: What I Did on My Summer Vacation

If you want God to smite an enemy, remember to ask nicely.

10:00 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules Recap: Fight Night

Why in the world do Jax and Tom think that they could fit into Lisa Vanderpump’s clothes?

9:54 p.m.

Colbert Wants Answers About the Bowling Green Massacre That Never Happened

“We will have more on this story when it doesn’t develop.”

9:11 p.m.

Lady Gaga Album Sales Soared 1,000% on Super Bowl Sunday

You’re given her 150,000 reasons.

9:04 p.m.

24: Legacy Recap: Politics By Other Means

There is so much to dislike about 24: Legacy.

8:55 p.m.

John Oliver Wants Last Week Tonight To Focus on More Than Donald Trump

“I think we’re very anxious to not make it all Trump all the time.”

7:58 p.m.

Academy President Says There Can’t Be Borders for Art at Oscar Nominees Luncheon

“Strong societies don’t censor art. They celebrate it.”

5:21 p.m.

Watch Chance the Rapper Sing With Puppets in the ‘Same Drugs’ Video

As seen on his Magnificent Coloring World Tour.

5:20 p.m.

Eva Mendes Came Up With One of La La Land’s Best Lines

The unsung hero of La La Land.

4:26 p.m.

Kanye Deleted All His Pro-Trump Tweets, So Maybe Kanye 2020 Is Back On

Kanye has seemingly rescinded his support for the president.

2:53 p.m.

The Handmaid’s Tale Is the Latest Dystopian Novel to Become a Best Seller

That Super Bowl commercial worked.

2:51 p.m.

Here’s Why You Didn’t See Lady Gaga’s Full Super Bowl Roof Jump

For maximum performer safety and drone effectiveness, the rooftop jump had to be prerecorded.

2:17 p.m.

Melissa McCarthy’s Sean Spicer Impression Is an SNL Instant Classic

A close look at her soon-to-be legendary impression of the White House press secretary.

1:50 p.m.

James Corden on Hosting the Grammys, Getting Political, and Late-Night Rivalries

“I’m very aware that I’ve only lived in America for like 21 months. I’m a guest here.”

1:29 p.m.

The Oscars Will Be More Political Than Ever This Year. That’s a Good Thing.

In this episode of the Awards Show Show, Kyle Buchanan and John Horn discuss the politicized awards season.