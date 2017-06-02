A deputy White House press secretary indicated Sunday that President Donald Trump might spend part of his weekend golfing at his Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago, a much needed respite from everything that has happened during the preceding seven days of his Presidency. After listening to Seth Meyers do a post-mortem on the roll out of Trump’s travel ban blocking travel from seven majority-Muslim countries, the President’s comments about Vladimir Putin during his recent Bill O’Reilly interview and Kellyanne Conway’s Bowling Green Massacre flub, you too might want to spend an hour or a thousand just relaxing on the green.