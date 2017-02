Sure, the first week of Donald Trump’s presidency was … rough. But who among us — what with weird workplace dynamics, a simpleton’s understanding of the lunch-options landscape, and an uncooperative swivel chair — has not had a rough start to a new job? So, with week two of Trump’s presidency underway, Seth Meyers is here to check back in with a progress report. And as Meyers revealed on Thursday’s “A Closer Look” segment, things are looking, oh, uh … still bad. Huh.