It’d be going a touch far to call the Democrats their own worst enemies given, well, Donald Trump. But Seth Meyers makes a good argument for their taking the silver on Wednesday’s “A Closer Look” segment, pointing out that besides voicing their opposition to Donald Trump, the Democrats aren’t actually managing to do much to oppose Donald Trump. And nothing short of Eric Taylor individually rattling the helmets of each and every Democratic member of Congress until those heads are back in this game seems posed to do much good. Because Obama? Yeah, that boy is gone.