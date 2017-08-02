Latest News from Vulture

12:42 p.m.

Stranger Things Season Two Introduces New Character, Eleven’s Wig

From shaved head to … this!

12:35 p.m.

Shailene Woodley Will Not Star in the Final Divergent Film, Ascendant

Ascendant will reportedly be a TV movie designed to launch a spinoff series.

12:27 p.m.

Larry Wilmore: ‘Huge Opportunity’ for a Comedian to Host Correspondents’ Dinner

“My goodness, this would be the year to absolutely take that [invite] if you were asked.”

12:21 p.m.

Catastrophe Will Be Back to Bring Us More Carrie Fisher Before You Know It

Mark your calendars for April 28.

12:18 p.m.

Dear White People Is Coming to School You on Appropriate Behavior in April

The Netflix original will arrive online April 28.

11:54 a.m.

Tyra Banks and Jessica Alba Pull Brands From Celebrity Apprentice Over Trump

Some Tyra Mail for you, President Trump.

11:46 a.m.

Migos Needs to Work With Andrea Arnold, for the Culture

Migos’ style — their youth and enthusiasm — feels like a stylistic fit for Arnold, director of last year’s American Honey.

11:45 a.m.

Fill Your Inner Being With the Trailer for Netflix Chef’s Table Season Three

Featuring chefs from Russia, Peru, and a monastery in South Korea.

11:31 a.m.

Iron Fist Heroine Colleen Wing Dropkicks Her Way Into Your Heart in New Teaser

Jessica Henwick co-stars with Finn Jones in the new Marvel Netflix series, and this advance footage shows her at her most brutal.

11:30 a.m.

Netflix Renews Love for a Third Season

Ahead of the second season’s March 10 premiere.

11:27 a.m.

The Flash Recap: Run, Wally, Run!

The Flash has been here many times before.

10:53 a.m.

Freddie Prinze Blew Up Like No Other Comedian in History

“Freddie typified the way the Tonight Show formula worked,” says David Letterman. “I don’t know of anyone who it happened for that expeditiously.”

10:30 a.m.

Netflix Renews The OA for a Second Season

But what movements will we learn in Part 2?

10:24 a.m.

Charlie Rose Is Taking a Break From CBS for Heart Surgery

Rose expects to be back on air sometime in March.

10:13 a.m.

John Oliver Suggests You Sit Back and Enjoy the Descent of the American Empire

“If you’re at the tipping point of an empire, enjoy the descent.”

9:53 a.m.

Everyone Who’s Performing at the 2017 Grammys

Your guide to all the tributes, duets, and surprises.

9:46 a.m.

Tom Hiddleston Definitely Did Heart Taylor Swift, But the Shirt Was a Joke

“The tank top became an emblem of this thing.”

9:30 a.m.

See How Bill Nye Plans to Save the World in the Trailer for His Netflix Show

Coming to Netflix April 21.

9:30 a.m.

Join Us for a Live Talk With The OA’s Brit Marling

Meet The OA creator and star at 10:15 a.m. today.

9:00 a.m.

Raymond Pettibon’s Punk Prophesy

The perfect punk artist for the Trump era has a show at the New Museum. Here’s a sampler.