Whether she’s up against a totalitarian dictatorship in a futuristic dystopia or just not interested in doing action on the small screen, Shailene Woodley knows how to take a hard pass when need be. The Divergent star talked openly last year about her disinterest in starring in Ascendant, the final film in the Divergent franchise, should it be made as a TV movie intended to launch a spinoff series, as is rumored. When discussing the fourth installment with Vanity Fair this week, the actress made it clear humanity will have to survive its transition to television without her. “No,” Woodley said at the premiere of her new HBO show Big Little Lies. “I’m not going to be on the television show.” They should have gone ahead and cast someone from the Abnegation faction. They’re not really going to argue with you.
Shailene Woodley Officially Diverges From Divergent’s Final Film As It Heads to TV
