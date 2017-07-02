‘Star Wars Land’ Opens in This Galaxy’s Disney World and Disneyland in 2019

Though 2019 will mark the end of the Skywalker-saga with Star Wars Episode IX, it will also mark the beginning of fans visiting its universe in theme-park form. According to the Hollywood Reporter, “Star Wars Land” is set to open in Disney World in Florida and Disneyland Anaheim in coordination with the much-anticipated sequel. Disney had previously announced its plans to build the park — its biggest single-theme expansion ever — in 2015, before the release of Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens. At the time, Vulture learned that there were plans to create a Millennium Falcon ride, which seems like a disrespectful way to treat a ship that has saved the rebellion umpteenth times, but regardless will probably make you want start planning your family vacation for two years from now.