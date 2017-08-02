Tonight! #PresidentBannon is more concerned about media coverage than he is about spelling. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/Ha2nPaiPrj — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) February 8, 2017

Is it nitpicking to zero in on the glaring typos in the White House’s list of 78 terror attacks that occurred between September 2014 and December 2016, many of which the Trump administration claim received less than adequate attention from the press, a claim which the media is now fervently refuting? Or are the typos indicative of something greater, perhaps a mad rush or lack of careful oversight? Stephen Colbert certainly seems to lean toward the latter. After all, the Bowling Green Massacre was so badly misspelled, it’s not even on the list.