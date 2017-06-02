Following President Trump’s assertion on Monday that the media might be covering up terrorist attacks, Stephen Colbert hopped on board the terrorist conspiracy train. The Late Show host delved into the media’s refusal to cover the Bowling Green Massacre that never happened, but was made up by Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway to explain the executive order banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim nations from traveling to the United States. “We all remember where we weren’t were when we didn’t hear that nothing had happened,” Colbert said about the non-existent tragedy. The comedian, a self-professed “Bowling Green Massacre Truther,” pledged, “My sacred promise to you: We will have more on this story when it doesn’t develop.”