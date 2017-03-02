Here’s How You Can Stream the Super Bowl Live

Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

This Sunday, the New England Patriots face off against the Atlanta Falcons for the Vince Lombardi Trophy in Super Bowl LI. For the Patriots, it’s their ninth time in the Super Bowl (an NFL record) and the Falcons’ second. The big game, which features a halftime performance from Lady Gaga, will be broadcast on Fox, but if you don’t have cable, we’ve got you covered — here’s how you can livestream the game.



FOX

Fox Sports GO.com and the Fox Sports Go app will be livestreaming the game for free, no Fox subscription required. Viewers can watch using their browser or Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire, and Xbox One.

NFL

The NFL will also be streaming the game on their app; however, you have to be a Verizon customer to watch.