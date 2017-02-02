Unless you harbor strong feelings for acoustic guitars, the sight of Taylor Swift performing an acoustic cover of “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” the song she and Zayn recorded for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, probably isn’t going to send you into fits of passion. It’s sweet, in an old-fashioned Taylor sort of way. Sure, the original song was written for a movie about sex, but this cover does not scream, say, or even murmur “sex.” Anyway, Taylor will probably perform this and other selections from the rest of her repertoire in her pre-Super Bowl performance in Houston on Saturday night. Who knew that one outcome of a Trump administration would be that Taylor Swift would dip her toe into being political, and then decide to bring back vlogging?