Thank the television gods for 2017, because one of the most beloved shows on HBO is going to make its valiant return after an excruciating wait … but hold on a second. Are we talking about Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, or Curb Your Enthusiasm? Anyone know? John, Larry David, are you two gents on the same page? Or do you guys just want to eat popsicles and talk about the joys of not working? We can get Wanda Jo and Leon to weigh in if you need a minute. Carry on, carry on.
Watch HBO’s Most Delightful Curmudgeons, Larry David and John Oliver, Talk About … Stuff
