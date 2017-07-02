Join Us for a Live Talk With The OA’s Brit Marling

If you enjoy mysteries and movements, you’ll want to check out Vulture’s Facebook page tomorrow for our talk with The OA’s Brit Marling. The series, created by Marling and her collaborator Zal Batmanglij, made its debut in December, surprising Netflix users with a twisty tale that incorporates complex mythologies, near-death experiences, and ordinary high-school life. Vulture editor Jackson McHenry will interview Marling for an in-depth look at the show and discuss viewers’ reactions. Join us back here or head to our Facebook page at 10 a.m. ET Wednesday to watch live.