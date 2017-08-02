Netflix Renews The OA for a Second Season

Photo: Myles Aronowitz/Netflix

The OA is going to live again. In a conversation with Vulture today, co-creator and star Brit Marling revealed that Netflix has picked up part two of the supernatural drama. As the first series ended on a note of serious mystery, it could potentially pick up anywhere – and in any dimension – but we assume that, whatever happens, there will still be movements to master.

“We always thought of it almost like books, and there could be many different volumes,” Marling said, of why they’re calling the second season “part two.” “In some ways, [part one] is a self-contained story,” in terms of the OA’s relationship with a teacher and a group of kids, and how her own story “allows them to face their own moment of crisis at the end,” she continued. “The science-fiction, metafictional elements are open-ended so there can be a part two in which we can delve into those spaces.”

Watch Brit Marling announce part two of The OA in a Facebook Live conversation with Vulture: