Add Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl halftime show to the list of real-life events The Simpsons has now accurately predicted. From Little Monster-loving lyrics to midair suspension, last night’s performance was pretty similar to the antics depicted in the season 23 episode of The Simpsons “Lisa Goes Gaga,” which aired in 2012. In the episode, which centers around Lady Gaga making a surprise visit to Springfield while on her way to a concert, Gaga at one point sings while flying over a crowd suspended by a harness, and plays the piano in a wild costume — both things that happened last night during her Super Bowl performance. The Simpsons also had two curiously exact references to Gaga’s new countrified alter ego Joanne: In that episode, Gaga briefly wears a pink wig that looks vaguely similar to the pink hat on her album cover, and in another episode, a constellation of lights above a football stadium glows in the shape of a cowboy hat.

An episode of SpongeBob SquarePants — where he too is suspended in air and plays guitar in a sparkly leotard — didn’t exactly predict Gaga’s halftime show, but it might have inspired Gaga’s artistry.