Latest News from Vulture

12 mins ago

The Comedian Is a Stale Comedy That’s Less Brave Than It Thinks

Taylor Hackford’s middle-aged fantasy plays it safe.

19 mins ago

Iranian Movie Star Says She Might Lose a Role Because of Trump’s Visa Ban

Iranian-born actress Golshifteh Farahani appeared most recently in Paterson.

1:27 p.m.

Josh Gad Sings ‘You’re Making Things Up Again Conway’

The actor writes a song in response to Kellyanne Conway’s fake ‘Bowling Green Massacre.’

1:08 p.m.

Jimmy Smits on Playing Role Models, Villains, and Everything in Between

“The machine of the business does jade you if you don’t find a way out of it.”

12:51 p.m.

Santa Clarita Diet Tells the Same Joke, Over and Over Again

You’ll probably let Netflix keep cycling through to the next episode rather than switching over to something else.

12:43 p.m.

Suggestions for Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen’s Book Club

Here’s what they should read next.

12:41 p.m.

Tom DeLonge Is Directing a Sci-Fi Movie About a ‘Tribe of Broken Youth’

It’s based on his YA franchise about skateboarding teens who investigate the paranormal.

12:36 p.m.

WATCH: Diplo Wants Everyone to See Cuba for What It Really Is

It’s all about the kids.

11:48 a.m.

Watch Rebecca Bunch Repeat Every Delusional Thing She’s Ever Said in One Song

“What she remembers of her journey so far is her fantasies.”

11:44 a.m.

Kumail Nanjiani on Being a Brown Romantic Hero, and Making a Funny Coma Movie

“I was not getting offered romantic leading roles. I’ve always played some version of a nerdy guy or something like that.”

11:28 a.m.

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Showrunners Break Down 9 Songs From Season Two

Why they “went to battle” to keep their favorite songs on the show.

11:12 a.m.

Sharknado 5 Is Headed to Syfy in a Very Quick and Circular Motion

The film will shoot across five countries.

10:53 a.m.

WATCH: Jack Black Reveals How He Became the King of Polka

A true performer …

10:48 a.m.

WATCH: Is Bitch Medicine for Our Country Right Now?

A fascinating microcosm.

10:40 a.m.

Elisabeth Moss Survives in a Strange New World in a New Handmaid’s Tale Trailer

Nolite te bastardes carborundorum.

10:22 a.m.

Hear Ariana Grande and John Legend Cover the Beauty and the Beast Theme Song

Small to say the least.

10:19 a.m.

Here’s How You Can Stream the Super Bowl Live

For all you cord-cutters, there’s one good option.

10:18 a.m.

Santa Clarita Diet’s Victor Fresco on Drew Barrymore and Zombie Gore

“There’s a lot of difficulty as an actor to lie in cold, smelly, fake vomit for three hours.”

10:13 a.m.

Howard Stern: The Presidency Could Be ‘Detrimental’ to Trump’s Mental Health

“Because he wants to be liked, he wants to be loved. He wants people to cheer for him.”

10:01 a.m.

Stephen Colbert Resurrects His Colbert Report ‘On Notice’ Board for Donald Trump

Of course, the Late Show host places Trump near the top.