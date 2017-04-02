Photo: Paramount Pictures

There are rumors that Transformers: The Last Knight will mark the end of the loud franchise in its present form (okay, rumors, plus the ability to draw semantic meaning from the word “last”), but whether or not these bots brawl once more, The Last Knight is likely Michael Bay’s last round as the director of a rather crude ballet. Bay, who has, in his own words, “been living in this franchise for over 10 years now,” wrote an open letter confirming the probable end of his reign, as well as teasing the epic philosophical scope (though the explosions are probably still big, too) of his final Transformers film.

Of leaving the bulky property, Bay says, “It’s bittersweet for me … But, this time might really be it. So I’m blowing this one out.” Bay also shared the writers’ log line for the film, and get your best movie trailer intonation ready, because the emotional journey alone sounds like a trek: “The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero … In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.” Oh, and since Bay is intent on going out with — what else? — a bang, he “can safely say that there’s never been a Transformers film with the huge visual scope and expansive mythology as this movie,” which he promises “[integrate] our films in a whole new way. Every movie will interlink.” A Transformers expanded universe? Someone call Cars.