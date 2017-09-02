When Senate Democrats tried to block the confirmation of Senator Jeff Sessions for attorney general, Senator Elizabeth Warren was ready to ether the nominee with the words of Coretta Scott King. “Mr. Sessions has used the awesome power of his office to chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens in the district he now seeks to serve as a federal judge,” civil rights activist Coretta Scott King wrote in a 1986 letter. But when Warren tried to read those words, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell really “stuck it to the lady,” Trevor Noah jokes, and Republicans barred Warren from speaking about the nominee. The Massachusetts senator talked about the incident via satellite with The Daily Show, urging voters to read King’s letter themselves. “Do you think Mitch McConnell realized in that moment what a solid he’s done you? This has helped you.” Noah said. “What it’s done is helped us have a better democratic conversation,” Warren replied.