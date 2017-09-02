Latest News from Vulture

5 mins ago

Santa Clarita Diet Is Really About a Husband’s Fear of His Wife

It continually returns to the idea of how suspiciously men regard positive female transformation.

21 mins ago

Dan Stevens on Moving Past Downton Abbey and Bears on the Set of Legion

“A big part of my reason for wanting to move on from Downton and from England was to explore some different genres.”

10:13 a.m.

Aretha Franklin Announces Her Retirement

She’ll retire after she tours her upcoming album, produced by Stevie Wonder.

10:11 a.m.

Samantha Bee Rejects Trump Approach to Sanctuary Cities’ Undocumented Immigrants

Following the president’s order to withhold federal funding.

10:00 a.m.

RoboCop Is the Most Misunderstood Satire of the Past 30 Years

The new series APB is the latest project to misunderstand the message of Paul Verhoeven’s film.

9:39 a.m.

Trevor Noah Tells Elizabeth Warren About the Benefits of Her Senate Silencing

Elizabeth Warren talks about being silenced after trying to quote Coretta Scott King.

9:00 a.m.

Who Will Be the 13th Doctor on Doctor Who?

Peter Capaldi is stepping down, so let’s guess who the next Time Lord will be.

8:00 a.m.

The Lego Batman Movie Starts Great But Dips Precipitously

The first 20 minutes kill. The last hour is like a night at the comedy club after the headliners have left.

3:32 a.m.

Seth Meyers Is One Motivational Speech Away From Giving Up on Democrats for Good

Seth Meyers is thisclose to rattling the helmets of every Democrat in Congress.

2:36 a.m.

Karlie Kloss Mistakes TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’ for a Destiny’s Child Song

This from a self-proclaimed fan of the group.

2:21 a.m.

Justin Bartha Promises That His Butt Will Make an Appearance on The Good Fight

He advises tempering your expectations.

1:58 a.m.

Gather Ye Cats: The House From Grey Gardens Is for Sale

Former squalor don’t come cheap.

12:52 a.m.

George Lopez Calls Woman Objecting to Interracial Marriage Joke a ‘B*tch’

A heckler we can believe in?

12:47 a.m.

America’s Next Top Model Recap: Get in Formation

India has become the model to watch. Does she have this competition locked up?

Yesterday at 11:57 p.m.

ScarJo Talks Ghost in the Shell Whitewashing, Denies She’d Play Non-White Part

For ScarJo, the Ghost in the Shell talking point isn’t race, but gender.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Legion Series-Premiere Recap: Something New

“Chapter One” is a bold revitalization of the superhero story.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

That Crazy Kitchen Explosion in Legion? It Wasn’t CGI.

It was all practical effects.

Yesterday at 11:01 p.m.

A Director Once Called Cut to Tell Debra Messing Her Nose Was Ruining His Movie

“How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here?”

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Recap: Out of the Closet

The closest that It’s Always Sunny will get to a Very Special Episode.

Yesterday at 10:12 p.m.

Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge Might Go Unrecognized in Han Solo Movie

Sadly sans that distinctive lipstick.