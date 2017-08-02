While highlighting the media’s efforts to poke holes in President Trump’s claims that the news underreports terrorist attacks, Trevor Noah noticed that the commander-in-chief is also guilty of glossing over certain domestic terrorist attacks. While Trump was allegedly wandering around the White House in his bathrobe, his administration had put together a full list of attacks they claimed the media hadn’t covered. Among the 78 listed tragedies were many that were covered extensively on nearly every reputable news publication — including the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando and the San Bernardino Shooting — but several were notably missing and they had one thing in common: those acts of violence were carried out by white men. But then again, no white men were found guilty of the Bowling Green Massacre that did not happen.

