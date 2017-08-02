While highlighting the media’s efforts to poke holes in President Trump’s claims that the news underreports terrorist attacks, Trevor Noah noticed that the commander-in-chief is also guilty of glossing over certain domestic terrorist attacks. While Trump was allegedly wandering around the White House in his bathrobe, his administration had put together a full list of attacks they claimed the media hadn’t covered. Among the 78 listed tragedies were many that were covered extensively on nearly every reputable news publication — including the Pulse Nightclub Shooting in Orlando and the San Bernardino Shooting — but several were notably missing and they had one thing in common: those acts of violence were carried out by white men. But then again, no white men were found guilty of the Bowling Green Massacre that did not happen.
Trevor Noah Notes a Few Terrorist Attacks Underreported By Donald Trump’s List
