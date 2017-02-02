The feud between Donald Trump and his ex-friend/Apprentice replacement Arnold Schwarzenegger has escalated to Real Housewives–level drama. When President Trump took the mic at Thursday morning’s National Prayer Breakfast, what began as a thank you to Mark Burnett for introducing him at the event quickly morphed into Trump bragging about his time as a reality-TV star on the Apprentice franchise. The president slammed new host Schwarzenegger for the show’s performance in the ratings. “[The show] hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place. And we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes.” (For the record, Apprentice ratings have been dropping for years.) “And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” Trump said. Less than an hour after Trump’s shade, Schwarzenegger responded on Twitter: “I have a great idea. Why don’t we we switch jobs? You take over TV, because you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job? And then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”