Some Tyra Mail for you, President Trump. Tyra Banks has cut ties with The New Celebrity Apprentice, and her eponymous cosmetics brand won’t be plugged on the Trump-produced show again. “We want to make it clear that Tyra Beauty is not an active sponsor of The Celebrity Apprentice series and does not plan to become one in the future,” a Tyra Beauty spokesperson said in a statement, according to Racked. “Filmed a year ago, our involvement was limited to showcasing Tyra Beauty’s innovative cosmetics products.” The supermodel and entrepreneur was put on the #GrabYourWallet campaign’s boycott list for her work on the show’s current season. The organizer, Shannon Coulter, confirmed to Racked that Banks and her brand are no longer on the campaign’s boycott list. Jessica Alba, who appeared on the show to promote her Honest Company, has also declined to work on the show in the future, according to the campaign’s website. Maybe Scott Baio has a successful beauty or home-goods company to plug.