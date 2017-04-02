Does Alessia Cara Sound More Like Lorde Than Lorde Herself? Only You Can Decide.

Alessia Cara is great young talent — honestly, see for yourself here, here, or even here if you’re not convinced — and as the universe dictates of all great young talents in 2017, she participated in a game of “Wheel of Musical Impressions” on The Tonight Show to show her full range of unwavering vocal abilities. Sure, she knocked it out of the park with her silly quick-takes on fellow impressionist maestro Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj, but she really left a lasting impression by channeling her inner dark songstress Lorde. And in the process, “Baa Baa Black Sheep” finally got the electropop-indietronica update it deserved. Shaun the Sheep is thrilled!