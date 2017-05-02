If you’ve clicked on this page with the intention of watching the new Top Gear trailer — which is coming to BBC America “soon” for its 24th (!) season — you’re well aware of the high-profile motoring schism between Gear and Amazon’s The Grand Tour. But enough with the negativity for now! Gear is back and ready to woo you with its numerous motoring challenges from returning hosts Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid, and by the looks of this extended trailer, there’s going to be absolutely no shortage of supercars (Ferraris! Astons!) to ogle. Just try not to ogle those naked hitchhikers. We’ll discuss that another time.
Top Gear Trailer: Matt LeBlanc Applies for Insurance (and Drives a Supercar or Two)
