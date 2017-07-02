Do you want to see Michael Bolton host a variety special brought to you by Comedy Bang! Bang! and the Lonely Island that features Santa slapping people, Sarah Silverman singing a duet with Randall Park, and maybe a shootout between Bolton and Kenny G as played by Andy Samberg? Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Special has all of that and more, and as of today it is streaming on Netflix. The loose premise is that Santa has made too many toys, and so he needs people to have more babies before Christmas so there are enough kids to receive them all. So Michael Bolton is brought in to inspire a nation, via a telethon, to start having a lot of sex. Comedy Bang! Bang!’s Scott Aukerman has promised it will leave viewers “engorged” and is hoping there will be “secretions everywhere.”