The Oh, Hello duo is hosting this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, but it doesn’t appear that their characters Gil Faizon and George St. Geegland will make the trip out to Santa Monica. In a trio of promos that range from offbeat — at one point Kroll reads Mulaney’s lines — to a little soothing, the pair reminds you to feel the groove and watch the awards honoring the best of indie filmmaking live on February 25. Swaying to what they call “library music,” Mulaney asks viewers to picture a calming image: “a baby-blue car parallel parking in real time.” You can see the full list of nominees here.