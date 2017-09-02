The first season of Underground helped propel the little-known WGN America into a formidable network for scripted television last year — with its gripping narrative about the underground railroad in Antebellum Georgia capturing millions of viewers — and now Vulture is pleased to premiere the trailer for the show’s second season. The 10-episode sophomore outing will continue to follow slaves’ struggles for freedom in a divided America on the cusp of the start of the Civil War, and the opposed figures intended to stop them, with each side vying to carry out their own form of justice. With the aftermath of the Macon 7’s escape attempt still fresh on everyone’s minds, the harrowing journey to freedom continues on … with the legendary Harriet Tubman front and center to blaze the trail. Underground returns on March 8.
Underground Season 2 Trailer: The Road to Freedom Continues
