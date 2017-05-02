Lady Gaga opened tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime show with a medley of the classics “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land,” but don’t worry, she was wearing some sort of shoulder-padded-sparkling bathing suit thing that only Mother Monster could pull off. After that tear-jerking opener, Gaga jumped off the roof. No, really. “America, world, how you doing tonight? We’re here to make you feel good. You wanna feel good with us?” she asked the crowd. They did! They did want to feel good with her. You can hear it. Check out the full video below, which includes “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Telephone” all done in a very Super Bowl-y way.
Lady Gaga Opened the Super Bowl Halftime Show with ‘God Bless America,’ and then Jumped Off a Roof
Lady Gaga opened tonight’s Super Bowl Halftime show with a medley of the classics “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land,” but don’t worry, she was wearing some sort of shoulder-padded-sparkling bathing suit thing that only Mother Monster could pull off. After that tear-jerking opener, Gaga jumped off the roof. No, really. “America, world, how you doing tonight? We’re here to make you feel good. You wanna feel good with us?” she asked the crowd. They did! They did want to feel good with her. You can hear it. Check out the full video below, which includes “Poker Face,” “Born This Way” and “Telephone” all done in a very Super Bowl-y way.