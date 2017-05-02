A construction company’s Super Bowl ad that Fox deemed too controversial, features a mother and daughter’s difficult journey through Mexico to the United States, only to be confronted by Trump’s proposed border wall. The pair then find hope, as an enormous door is revealed. A message comes up on the screen: “The will to succeed is always welcome here.”

Fox only aired the first half of the 84 Lumber ad, which, well… doesn’t make a whole lot of sense without the second half, so 84 Lumber put the ad in its entirety on their website. Rob Shapiro, the chief client officer at Brunner — the agency that teamed with 84 Lumber to make the ad — told The Washington Post that “ignoring the border wall and the conversation around immigration that’s taking place in the media and at every kitchen table in America just didn’t seem right.” Watch the Super Bowl version of the ad above, and the full ad below.

