Netflix’s new mini-series Anne, adapted from L. M. Montgomery’s beloved children’s novel Anne of Green Gables, is coming in red-hot. Revolving around a spirited young orphan (Amybeth McNulty) who mistakenly gets sent to live with an aging brother-and-sister duo at their Green Gables farm on Prince Edward Island, our lovely Anne, ever the optimist, makes the best of the situation and ends up positively transforming the lives of everyone in the town. The first teaser for the series doesn’t reveal too much in terms of plot — Netflix has promised it will reflect “timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice” — look at that beaming smile and flower crown! Just don’t call her Carrots. She won’t like that one bit.
There’s a New Redhead in Town With Netflix’s Anne of Green Gables Adaptation
Netflix’s new mini-series Anne, adapted from L. M. Montgomery’s beloved children’s novel Anne of Green Gables, is coming in red-hot. Revolving around a spirited young orphan (Amybeth McNulty) who mistakenly gets sent to live with an aging brother-and-sister duo at their Green Gables farm on Prince Edward Island, our lovely Anne, ever the optimist, makes the best of the situation and ends up positively transforming the lives of everyone in the town. The first teaser for the series doesn’t reveal too much in terms of plot — Netflix has promised it will reflect “timeless and topical issues including themes of identity, feminism, bullying and prejudice” — look at that beaming smile and flower crown! Just don’t call her Carrots. She won’t like that one bit.