Those all-girls boarding schools in the South don’t look too fun, huh? At least the costumes are gorgeous. Sofia Coppola’s first trailer for her The Beguiled remake has dropped — based on the novel A Painted Devil by Thomas P. Cullinan and the 1971 film adaption — with Colin Farrell replacing Clint Eastwood in the leading role as a wounded Union soldier in the antebellum South. He’s discovered by a student and is nursed back to health by the school’s numerous lovely women — which include Elle Fanning as a pupil, Nicole Kidman as a headmistress, and Kirsten Dunst as a teacher — and slowly becomes the object of intense infatuation between all of them … until it all goes terribly wrong. It’s set for a June 23 release.