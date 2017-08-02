Leonardo DiCaprio Must Have Lots of Feelings About Rihanna’s Aviator Photoshoot

The on-camera chemistry made for off-camera comedy.

WATCH: The Best Bloopers You Might Have Missed From Friends

She’s the latest A-list woman to get into event-series production.

Jessica Chastain Might Star in a TV Series About Female Astronauts in the ’60s

The hills are alive with the sound of fangirls screaming!

Julie’s Greenroom Trailer: Julie Andrews Is Coming to Netflix, With Puppets

Chris Evans and Jenny Slate’s Breakup Proves That Love Is Shell

Too much, Magic Bus!

Kate McKinnon Will Voice Ms. Frizzle in Netflix’s Magic School Bus Revival

The “John Wayne” video gets back to her frenetic maximalism.

Watch Lady Gaga Shoot Bullets From Her 12-Inch Heels in the ‘John Wayne’ Video

“What have you done to me, you vengeful bitches!”

Watch the First Trailer for Sofia Coppola’s Remake of The Beguiled

So, can it be a musical?

The Color Purple’s Cynthia Erivo Will Star in Harriet Tubman Biopic

1:36 p.m.

Director Ruben Östlund Had an Even More Twisted Idea for the Movie Passengers

Take the ethical creepshow of the real movie, then add a family dynamic.