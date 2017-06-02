Maybe it was Hulu’s big Super Bowl commercial for its upcoming TV adaptation, maybe it was the unnerving resurgence of sexism in American discourse, but The Handmaid’s Tale has suddenly become a hot commodity. Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel, which focuses on the oppression of women in a theocratic society, currently sits at the top of Amazon’s best-seller list. Fittingly, The Handmaid’s Tale beat out alt-right troll Milo Yiannopoulos’s controversial book Dangerous, which is second on the list. George Orwell’s 1984, another dystopian classic that became a lot more popular recently, (and is coming to Broadway) is currently third on the list. Let’s pray that nothing happens that would make us all pick up The Road.