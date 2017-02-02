Zoe Saldana to Master Even More Ways to Kill People for New Role in Hummingbird

Zoe Saldana is building a resume like she wants to usurp Michelle Rodriguez’s title of Deadliest Woman in Cinema Today. She’s been a Na’vi warrior in Avatar, a lieutenant in the United Federation of Planets for Star Trek, a deadly space assassin in Guardians of the Galaxy, and now she’ll take her second turn as a deadly terrestrial assassin in Hummingbird. The movie comes from a Black List script by John McClain, and Saldana will play a black-ops level killer for hire whose latest contract forces her to confront who she really is. It’s drawn parallels to Luc Besson’s Lucy, since Saldana’s character is said to discover that she isn’t just hired to carry weapons. She’s actually a kind of living weapon. So it’s like Colombiana 2.0. Hummingbird will be the feature-length directorial debut for Marcus Kryler and Fredrik Akerström.