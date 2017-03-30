Game of Thrones Season 7 Teaser: It Looks Like Dany Made It to Dragonstone
The gang’s all here (well, the leaders, anyway) for the Thrones season-seven teaser, and it looks like everyone’s after a throne of their own. Jon Snow sits as Lord Commander of the Night’s Watch, Cersei is ready to rule from the Iron Throne, and — wait — has Dany already arrived at the ancient Targaryen homestead of Dragonstone? But pause the three-person game of musical chairs for a sec, because Cersei’s long, breathy exhale teases the threat all three face: White Walkers. Game of Thrones returns July 16.