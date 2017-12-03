Photo: AFP/AFP/Getty Images

Say a somber hasta la vista, baby, to the prospect of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s U.S. Senate career … for now, at least. The former California governor (and Celebrity Apprentice host) has shot down recent rumors that he would seriously pursue a Senate seat, owing to more pressing political issues that he needs to devote his time to. “I’m deeply flattered by all of the people who have approached me about running for Senate, but my mission right now is to bring sanity to Washington through redistricting reform like we passed here in California,” he wrote on Facebook. “Gerrymandering has completely broken our political system and I believe my best platform to help repair it is from the outside, by campaigning for independent redistricting commissions. Thank you for your kind messages and all of the support and I hope you’ll join me in my battle against gerrymandering with the same enthusiasm.” Well, at least he’ll have some more time to test out his latest Trump theory. Also, gerrymandering is a fun word to say!

