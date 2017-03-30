Watch the Stylish, Self-Aware Video for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’

As we keep our eyes peeled and ears to the ground for The Great New Kendrick Lamar Album Watch of 2017, anything indicating a record is nigh is treated like precious gold. So bow down, supplicants: Lamar just dropped a music video, and it’s a doozy. On the tall-poppy cutting single “Humble.” the rapper worked with Dave Myers and The Little Homies (Lamar and his the head of his label), who have directed other videos for Lamar’s TDE label mates in the past. Like the rapper’s past videos, this one is visually rich, taking on religious iconography; mind-bending, fish-eye lens experimentation; and various other artful, evocative tableaux. So when is that album gonna drop, already?