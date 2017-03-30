Watch the Stylish, Self-Aware Video for Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Humble’

Just sitting on a roof deck in the Caribbean with your old friend Reese.

The 16 Best Moments in Reese Witherspoon’s Pre-Big Little Lies Finale Livestream

Sharon Stone went for it.

Plus, the overall audience for BLL is much bigger than what Sunday’s overnight numbers suggest.

Meanwhile, Khloé sets out to make denim “history.”

Sophia Amoruso may have declared bankruptcy, but her pop-culture reign is far from over.

The Trailer for the Nasty Gal Netflix Show Is Here

2:45 p.m.

Big Little Lies Was, Above All Else, a Commentary on Gender Bias

Even the Greek chorus was a reminder of the way all of us prejudge women.