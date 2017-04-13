It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was Alec Baldwin’s Nevertheless memoir press tour. Never one to miss a moment to bait the real-life subject of his SNL impressions, Baldwin went all-in on provoking POTUS during an event at George Washington University on Wednesday. “Trump is the head writer of Saturday Night Live. Him and [White House press secretary Sean] Spicer,” Baldwin said according to The Hill. “They’re going to win an Emmy this year,” he said with a laugh. Baldwin joked that he’d give a billion dollars to both the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities if he were president, but he’s uninterested in running. Anyhow, he’s got Twitter wars to wage.