Alec Baldwin Has a Very Specific Trick for Impersonating Donald Trump

What does it take to perfect Alec Baldwin’s Saturday Night Live impersonation of Donald Trump? Sure, there’s the bigly hand gestures and eyebrows that raise as high as a midtown Manhattan skyscraper before diving into a deep furrow with the thought of “bad hombres.” But the real trick, the actor revealed on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a rather particular facial contortion. “Shove your face like you’re trying to suck the chrome of the fender of a car,” Baldwin instructed, before transforming into the 45th president for a fleeting, chrome-sucking moment.

