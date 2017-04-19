Alec Baldwin Has a Very Specific Trick for Impersonating Donald Trump

What did it take for Alec Baldwin to perfect his Saturday Night Live impersonation of Donald Trump? Sure, there’s the hand gestures and eyebrows that raise as high as a midtown Manhattan skyscraper before diving into a deep furrow with the thought of “bad hombres.” But the real trick, the actor revealed on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, is a rather particular facial contortion. “Shove your face like you’re trying to suck the chrome of the fender of a car,” Baldwin instructed, before transforming into the 45th president for a fleeting moment.