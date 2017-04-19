Latest News from Vulture

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt Season 3 Trailer: Kimmy’s Going to College

Season three comes to Netflix on May 19.

11:59 a.m.

The 10 Best One-Location Movies

From Green Room to Buried.

11:36 a.m.

Seth Rogen Just Became an Honorary Frat Brother for Charity

Obviously this is for charity.

11:31 a.m.

Shannon Purser, a.k.a. Barb From Stranger Things, Comes Out As Bisexual

Purser had gotten into a Twitter discussion about queerbaiting.

11:21 a.m.

Josh Brolin Getting His Cable Mask Made Is the Most Harrowing Part of Deadpool 2

#claustrophobiarocks

10:43 a.m.

Paramore Reunite With Ex-Drummer for ’80s-Inspired New Song and Album

They’re not gonna hit rock bottom after all.

10:09 a.m.

HBO’s Animals Is the Best TV Comedy You’re Not Watching

It’s surprisingly clever comfort food with a stunning voice cast.

10:08 a.m.

Larry David’s Daughter Is a Misanthrope for the Instagram Age

Cazzie David channels Curb Your Enthusiasm in her new web series, which is all about the ways social media amplifies millennial neuroses.

9:59 a.m.

Nothing Gets Between Ewan McGregor and Spanx (Except for His Spanx Technician)

Somebody make Ewan McGregor an official Spanx spokesperson.

9:50 a.m.

Fargo Is Back and It’s Familiar in the Best Way

Fargo season three is very, very Fargo.

8:30 a.m.

The Robert Pattinson Career-Makeover Playbook

How the teen idol reinvented himself as a character actor.

8:00 a.m.

The On-the-Rise Food-Obsessed Artist Who Came From Instagram

‘Carb artist’ Chloe Wise and her mixed-up relationship with ubiquity.

1:26 a.m.

Thespian Kevin Spacey Shows Off His Vocabulary in Tonight Show’s Mad Lib Theater

The Tony host tries his hand at a new kind of theater.

12:05 a.m.

Alec Baldwin Has a Very Specific Trick for Impersonating Donald Trump

It involves a rather bigly facial contortion.

Yesterday at 11:54 p.m.

Pretty Little Liars Mid-Season Premiere Recap: Don’t Hate the Players

PLL is back! But an awful lot of Rosewood’s worst are nowhere to be found.

Yesterday at 11:03 p.m.

The Americans Recap: The Next Generation

Is Project Paige headed for the rocks?

Yesterday at 10:19 p.m.

Citizen Justin Timberlake Inspires Tennessee Bill Legalizing Voter Selfies

Last fall, Timberlake was on the wrong side of the law when he took a picture at his polling station.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Theater Review: A Holocaust Meta-History, in Paula Vogel’s Indecent

The play’s strengths and weaknesses are enhanced by the move to Broadway.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion Recap: No Bunny Knows

For the first time in a long time, I can’t wait to see what comes next in a Real Housewives reunion.

Yesterday at 9:58 p.m.

Unreleased Prince Song ‘Deliverance’ Drops on Apple Music Ahead of New EP

Hear the song on Apple Music now.