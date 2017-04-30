Even before Samantha Bee walked onstage at the DAR Constitution Hall on Saturday afternoon, a cold open kicked off her Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner with a bang: Allison Janney reprised her beloved role as West Wing press secretary CJ Cregg to take on the new and improved press. And she doesn’t have any time for dumb questions from the likes of wakeupsheeplenewsbiz.com or Russia Today, because, believe it or not, Bee isn’t trying to undermine the legitimacy the press with her event. Just the presidency. (Oh, and Bee’s also a witch. Obviously.)
Allison Janney Reprises Her West Wing Role as Press Secretary CJ Cregg to Take on the 2017 Press
