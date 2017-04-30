Latest News from Vulture

2 mins ago

American Gods Is a Bizarre, Dazzling Show

It’s one of the strangest series ever to air on American television.

6 mins ago

Sam Bee Recruited a Bunch of Famous Comedians to Say Mean Things to Donald Trump

Ouch.

19 mins ago

Ridley Scott Advises You to Run Like Hell When Alien Invaders Inevitably Descend

His vision for first contact does not flatter humankind.

10:26 a.m.

The One 30 Rock Cameo That Nearly Found Its Way Into Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

It’s the truth, dammnit.

10:17 a.m.

Bella Hadid Addresses Fyre Festival Fallout

Fans were not pleased.

9:01 a.m.

There’s Damn Fine New Footage in the Latest Twin Peaks Trailer

Modern cars!

8:21 a.m.

Allison Janney Reprises Her West Wing Role as Press Secretary CJ Cregg

“We have to let you exist, but we don’t have to listen to you.”

1:28 a.m.

Hasan Minhaj’s Best Jokes at The 2017 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

The Daily Show correspondent roasted Trump in absentia.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Doctor Who Recap: The Frost Fair

“Thin Ice” is a brilliantly cracking yarn about racism, climate change, income inequality.

Yesterday at 4:52 p.m.

Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Made Comedy History

Before Samantha Bee even told a joke, she had won.

Yesterday at 4:30 p.m.

Samantha Bee Imagines an Alternate Universe Where Hillary Clinton Is President

“For a week after President Clinton won, we all heard this loud buzzing noise. I think it was the sound of the whizzing bullet we just dodged.”

Yesterday at 4:09 p.m.

Will Ferrell Brings Back George W. Bush Impression for Sam Bee’s Not the WHCD

“For the longest time, I was considered the worst president of all time. That has changed.”

Yesterday at 3:09 p.m.

The Best Jokes From Samantha Bee’s Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner

“You ever notice Betsy DeVos and a duffle bag of orphans’ bones are never seen in the same room together? Makes you think.”

Yesterday at 1:53 p.m.

Seth Rogen, the Lonely Island Tease New Movie About Fyre Festival–Type Fiasco

A story of what happens when you pop too hard.

Yesterday at 1:43 p.m.

How Reservoir Dogs Gave Quentin Tarantino the Happiest Moment of His Life

The cast of Reservoir Dogs reunited for a retrospective screening at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Yesterday at 1:29 p.m.

Bruce Springsteen Tells Tom Hanks How He Wrote ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ in Days

“If you ever want to have a great moment in a motion picture, walk out a door and make sure they just put up a Bruce Springsteen song.”

Yesterday at 12:27 p.m.

DMX Enters Rehab

In the wake of postponing concert dates.

Yesterday at 11:42 a.m.

R. Kelly Sued for Allegedly Breaking Up a Marriage

He had a years-long affair with the plaintiff’s wife.

Yesterday at 11:00 a.m.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Still Has No Idea What to Make of Black Art

When it came time to induct Tupac after several white acts, there was a mass exodus to the bathroom.

Yesterday at 10:39 a.m.

Tom Hanks Remains Bitter About One Part of Vacationing With the Obamas and Oprah

Paradise lost.