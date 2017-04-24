Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve been using the service to binge older HBO series such as The Sopranos, Flight of the Conchords, and Six Feet Under, take heed: A sudden departure is coming next month. While neither Amazon nor HBO have made any announcements, Amazon Prime subscribers who’ve added HBO library titles to their “watchlists” are now seeing notices that many (but not all) HBO titles will be leaving Prime as of May 21. It’s no coincidence that May 21 is exactly three years to the date that Amazon Prime began offering HBO shows to subscribers as part of a then-unprecedented syndication deal between the two companies. A source familiar with the deal tells Vulture that HBO has so far made no moves to extend its agreement with Amazon and that, as of now at least, it has no plans to do so. As a result, next month will see more than a dozen significant HBO comedies and dramas leave Prime, most likely for good; some smaller HBO movie and mini-series titles departed weeks ago. As with most such streaming shake-ups, ever-shifting strategic goals explain why the HBO shows are leaving.

When HBO and Amazon got together for the Prime deal back in the spring of 2014, the arrangement made a lot of sense. Remember, at the time, HBO’s official company line was that if you wanted to stream HBO, you needed to first get a cable or satellite subscription. It said it didn’t want to devalue its product by cutting out its cable company partners. The deal with Amazon protected that relationship by leaving out some very big HBO programs (including Game of Thrones and True Detective) and insisting nothing that had premiered on HBO less than three years earlier could stream on Prime. It was designed to allow non-HBO subscribers to get a taste of the network’s greatest hits, possibly inspiring them to spring for a full subscription via their cable provider.

But barely six months after HBO and Amazon hooked up, HBO had a change of heart about selling subscriptions directly to consumers (à la Netflix). It launched HBO Now, making both current and library titles available on demand to anyone with a broadband connection. The Amazon deal, focused on older titles, probably didn’t hurt HBO’s ability to get people to sign up for HBO Now, but it also no longer made as much sense, at least in the long term. Plus, in the interim, Amazon also started letting networks such as HBO and Showtime sell digital subscriptions through Amazon as part of the Amazon Channels program. Having HBO library titles included in the cost of an Amazon Prime subscription even as Amazon and HBO were pushing Amazon customers to sign up for an Amazon Channels HBO service probably struck execs at HBO, Amazon, or both services, as somewhat contradictory, or, at the very least, no longer part of HBO’s bigger streaming vision.

There’s a bit of good news for Amazon Prime customers who’ve been enjoying access to HBO classics. Not everything is going away May 21. Sex and the City and Curb Your Enthusiasm appear to be staying on a while longer. (Entourage also is remaining, though it’s debatable whether that’s good or bad news.) But in addition to the aforementioned trio of Sopranos, Six Feet Under, and Conchords, a bevy of big titles are on their way out, including True Blood, The Wire, The Comeback, Deadwood, Eastbound and Down, Bored to Death, and Enlightened, among others. In addition, the first two seasons of Girls and Veep, the only seasons included with Prime, are also signing off. HBO shows will still be available to stream on Amazon, either by purchasing them in the Amazon Video store or by ordering an Amazon Channels subscription to HBO. A rep for HBO declined to comment, while reps for Amazon didn’t return emails seeking comment.