By

Tags:

An Occult Ritual Has Begun in This Exclusive Clip From A Dark Song

A Dark Song is a movie best entered into with minimal explanation beforehand, but here’s the briefest of summaries: A woman who has lost her child is willing to turn over everything she has to a reclusive occultist if it means he can connect her with her son’s spirit once more. It’s a tense, nerve-racking exercise that brings up issues of heaven and hell, faith and hopelessness, and consent and grief all rolled into a (mostly) quiet little package. The rites required to breach dimensions are long and arduous, and in this scene we see the mother (Catherine Walker) and her guide (Steve Oram) as they hash out whether or not their rituals are starting to yield results. A Dark Song opens in theaters this weekend.

Related 18 Upcoming Horror Movies We’re Ready to Be Scared By in 2017
An Occult Ritual Has Begun in This Clip From A Dark Song

Related

  • REGISTER
Sign up with a social account:

Don’t worry. We will never post to your social media account without your permission.

or create an account

We’ve sent a registration confirmation email to .

Please follow the instructions in the email within 48 hours to complete your registration.

Forgot Your Password?

Enter your email address or username and we’ll email instructions on how to reset your password.

This username or email is associated with a Facebook account.

Log in with your social account:
Check Your Inbox

We’ve sent you an email with instructions on how to reset your password.

Welcome! You are now a registered user of NYMag.com, TheCut.com, Vulture.com, ScienceOfUs.com and GrubStreet.com.

Want more? Subscribe to our daily newsletters.

  • Constant news updates on politics, business, media, and real estate.

  • Breaking news and analysis on all the latest TV, movies, music, books, theater, and art.

  • Get the latest fashion, beauty, and shopping news and recommendations.

No Thanks

We're sorry. You must confirm your registration within 48 hours of submitting your registration request. Please register again.

You are already registered. Please log in.

Reset Your Password

Enter a new password

Your password has been successfully changed.

Please log in.