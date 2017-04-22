Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

It’s the same thing every year — Broadway shows begin opening left and right to become eligible for the year’s Tony Awards, ushering in a new wave of talent hopeful to be recognized by the theater community as if there’s no tomorrow. One of the newest shows, Groundhog Day, opened this week despite its star being plagued by an injury, and there was a very special guest present during Friday evening’s show to ensure everything ran as smoothly as a local news operation on assignment: Rita Hanson!



Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Er, sorry, that would be the lovely Andie MacDowell, who starred in the original Harold Ramis film and dropped by to enjoy the production on her birthday. No pressure to Bill Murray, but any idea when he’ll show up? Should we check with the kitchen?