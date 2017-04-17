Latest News from Vulture

4 mins ago

Andy Karl Will Return for Groundhog Day’s Opening After His Injury

Karl was injured in Friday night’s performance.

12:02 p.m.

Trump’s Creepy Easter Bunny Confirms We’re in a Long, Bad Donnie Darko Sequel

Mark your calendars: America is ending in 28 days, 6 hours, 42 minutes, and 12 seconds.

11:50 a.m.

Terrace House Is an Inexplicably Engrossing Reality Show About Nice People

There’s an entire episode involving a “meat crime.”

11:19 a.m.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Are Filming Movie Scenes at Coachella

Lady Gaga’s character is a country singer.

11:17 a.m.

The Girls Finale Reminds Us This Wasn’t Just a Show for Millennials

What gets lost when we talk about Girls is the notion that it was also a simple coming-of-age story.

11:00 a.m.

See Sarah Jessica Parker, Aziz Ansari, Stephen Colbert Live at Vulture Festival!

The fourth annual pop-culture festival features its biggest lineup yet.

10:40 a.m.

Girls’ Final Season Was the Show at Its Saddest, and Best

It ended true to its maddening heroine.

9:35 a.m.

The First and Last Appearances of Girls’ Most Memorable Characters

Where they started and where they ended up.

9:05 a.m.

Watch Hans Zimmer’s Mind-Blowing Inception Medley at Coachella

BRAAAAAAM!

9:05 a.m.

Every Episode of Girls, Ranked

From the great to the infuriating.

8:57 a.m.

John Oliver Calls Out Sean Spicer’s Holocaust Comments

“That’s not just wrong, that’s $200 question on Jeopardy wrong.”

8:50 a.m.

Melissa McCarthy Wasn’t ‘Live From New York’ on Saturday Night Live This Weekend

You might’ve noticed something was different about the Sean Spicer sketch.

8:40 a.m.

Outlander Season 3 Trailer: Jamie Vows to Find Claire

Living on two different continents in two different centuries can’t stop passionate love.

1:38 a.m.

Lorde Debuted Quietly Explosive New Song ‘Homemade Dynamite’ at Coachella

Just the night before, Lorde premiered “Sober” at a smaller performance.

12:27 a.m.

Girls Series-Finale Recap: I Got It

The problem of how to end Girls has always rested on the problem of what we want from Hannah.

12:01 a.m.

Carousel Is Merrily Coming Around to Broadway Again in 2018

The most recent Broadway revival of the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic was in 1994.

Yesterday at 11:47 p.m.

Girls Should Be Remembered for How Funny It Was

Girls was many things, but it always made me laugh.

Yesterday at 11:30 p.m.

Lena Dunham, Jenni Konner on the End of Girls and Hannah’s Final Pants-Free Shot

“It wouldn’t be Girls if Hannah had pants on, right?”

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

David Mandel on the ‘Accidental’ Ways Veep Resembles Real Life This Season

“It’s the greatest accidental decision ever.”

Yesterday at 11:00 p.m.

A Guide to Veep Characters’ Post–White House Careers

Where does this new season of Veep find Selina and her merry crew?