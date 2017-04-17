Andy Karl Will Return for Groundhog Day’s Opening After His Injury

Phil? Phil Connors, I thought that was you! After injuring his knee during the Friday, April 14, performance of the musical adaptation of Groundhog Day, the show’s star Andy Karl will be back for its opening night tonight. Karl, a two-time Tony nominee for Rocky and On the Twentieth Century, recently won an Olivier Award for his performance as the weatherman who lives the same day over and over during the London run of the show. In the wake of Karl’s Friday injury, the show canceled its Saturday matinee, while Karl’s phonetically similar understudy Andrew Call performed Saturday night. Now, Karl will have his time again (see, this is a fun reference if you’ve listened to the cast recording already).