Latest News from Vulture

2:52 p.m.

How to Tell If Your Child Is a Future Art Star

ProjectArt hosts an exhibition of the very early works of famous artists.

2:07 p.m.

La La Land Director Damien Chazelle’s New TV Show Will Be a Musical Set in Paris

Chazelle will direct The Eddy, a musical drama about a club and its band.

2:00 p.m.

The Story Behind Dear White People’s Perfect Scandal Parody

Dear White People creator Justin Simien talks about loving Shonda Rhimes, writing satire, and his show’s timeliness.

1:54 p.m.

Fall Out Boy’s New Song and Video Are Going to Scramble Your Brain

The video has an unexpectedly dark message.

1:48 p.m.

People in ’90s Movies Had No Idea How Computers Worked

▶️ It’s embarrassing, really.

1:41 p.m.

SZA Adds Travis Scott to New Single ‘Love Galore,’ Confirms Ctrl Is Coming

Her debut album Ctrl is due this summer, and will be released by TDE and RCA Records.

12:08 p.m.

Austin Powers Had to Edit Out Mike Myers’s Butt Cheek to Dodge an R Rating

Instead the movie “went for a slightly more profile version.”

12:03 p.m.

What TV Is Getting Wrong (and Right) About Abortion

▶️ Across all cable-news programs, 64 percent of segments on abortion contained inaccurate information.

12:01 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Is the Queen of Peak TV

How The Handmaid’s Tale star built the most enviable résumé in television and discovered her personal feminism along the way.

11:59 a.m.

A Part of Joseph Fiennes Still Wishes You Could See Him As Michael Jackson

“There’s a part of me that would love people to see it and get into a discussion.”

11:56 a.m.

What’s Going on With Frank Ocean’s New Songs?

Frank’s old songs were neat stage plays about the emptiness of depravity, but the “Blonded” songs are more like cinéma vérité.

11:40 a.m.

Netflix’s Movies Are Bigger Than Ever — But Does It Need Movie Theaters?

With Bright and War Machine, Netflix is getting into the blockbuster game. Does it need to release them in theaters?

11:00 a.m.

Riverdale’s Madelaine Petsch on How Cheryl Blossom Defies Mean Girl Clichés

“I didn’t really want to be your typical mean girl or your typical villain.”

10:25 a.m.

Good Son Dave Grohl Let His Mom and Stephen Colbert Read His Report Card

Unsatisfactory!

10:20 a.m.

J.D. Dillard Is Not Here to Make Slave Dramas

With his debut feature Sleight, Dillard delivers a new kind of hero.

9:55 a.m.

Kim Kardashian Talks Caitlyn Jenner’s ‘Hurtful’ Memoir, Paris Robbery

“That was my stepdad for so many years … I just feel like I don’t respect the character that she’s showing now.”

9:25 a.m.

Haim Is Finally Back With a New Song and Proof They’ve Been Working Hard

The behind-the-scenes footage is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

9:05 a.m.

Black-ish Recap: Meeting Santamonica

“Sister, Sister” welcomes Rashida Jones to the Black-ish ensemble.

9:00 a.m.

Justin Simien and the Stars of Dear White People on Racism and Satire

“There is nothing about this show that’s not a risk.”

8:46 a.m.

Empire Recap: The (Nia) Long Con

Cookie, let those two trash fires burn hot together. You are seriously better off.